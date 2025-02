“I share my favorite items of clothing with my daughter”

"Krone": Thank you for arranging a dinner or breakfast so spontaneously. Despite the stressful World Cup period. What does a typical World Cup day look like for you at the moment?

Roswitha Stadlober: During the World Cup, I'm on the go almost around the clock. Nevertheless, I have a few routines. For example, I eat porridge or warm porridge in the morning. Then it's on to the appointments, some of which start at half past six in the morning. If I have a bit of breathing space in between, I try to do sport. That's important to me. I have my alpine skis, touring skis, cross-country skis and running shoes with me! It's important for me to be in good physical shape.