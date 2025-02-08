Fight at night
Suspicious traces of blood: man attacks police officers
Vienna police officers were called to an apartment in Vienna-Simmering on Saturday night due to an audible argument. On arrival, both a man and a woman wanted to leave the apartment. The officers became suspicious because both had visible blood on their hands and clothing.
When the officers noticed that the 21-year-old woman and the 23-year-old man were obviously covered in blood, they asked them to stop in order to clear up the incident. The young Turkish man then reacted very aggressively to the officers' request and suddenly punched the police officer with his fists. The police officer sustained injuries to his upper body and hand.
Attack against police officers
The suspect also kicked a second police officer in the knee, injuring him as well. The colleagues who had already arrived to assist the two injured officers then arrested the 23-year-old for multiple grievous bodily harm and resisting arrest.
Injury caused by a broken bottle
During the subsequent clarification of the case with the help of the 21-year-old woman, it emerged that the suspect had apparently broken a glass unintentionally while drunk and cut himself on it. When the young woman tried to get help, he told her that he was subject to an entry ban and an arrest warrant. For this reason, the argument between the two is said to have escalated. The young Turkish man was then taken to a police station because of the arrest order.
