The men’s World Championship downhill – LIVE from 11.30 am

High tension from start number eight to 13

Monney reopened the race with start number eight and had distanced the field by at least 1.03 seconds. The most exciting minutes were to follow, as Kriechmayr set a new best time in the snow immediately afterwards and took his bow in front of the dream backdrop of 22,500 spectators. With number eleven, von Allmen set a new time on the 3,129 m of the Schneekristall course, which was to be valid for the day. This time, a faulty Odermatt in the defending champion's jersey instead of the number 13 on his chest missed the podium by more than 3/10.