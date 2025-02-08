Top statistics
Kevin Stöger: “Could have had it easier”
Gladbach's Kevin Stöger continues to deliver top statistics this season. Today, third-placed Frankfurt await in a sold-out Borussia-Park.
Last week, he beat Stuttgart and his father-in-law Günther Schäfer, who is team manager at VfB, away from home - today, Kevin Stöger and Gladbach take on Frankfurt at Borussia-Park, which is sold out with over 54,000 fans: "We are extremely strong with the supporters behind us, so every home game is a real highlight," said the 31-year-old happily.
The ÖFB team player has alternated between the starting eleven and a wild card role this season. Most recently, Stöger started twice and impressed with strong performances in the two victories: "I knew exactly what I was getting myself into. Borussia is a big club, the team has enormous quality," emphasized the midfield strategist. "I made a conscious decision to join, but it could have been easier given the offers in the summer."
League leaders as preparers
In seventh place, the Foals are currently on course for the European Cup: "I'm a fan of not making goals public. We look from game to game, as we did recently." The statistics also speak for Stöger this season: he prepares a shot on goal every 19 minutes, making him the top scorer in the Bundesliga: "I believe that my style of play is very important for Gladbach." Strong performances are also important with a view to the Nations League play-off: "I'm proud every time I'm called up by Ralf Rangnick and hope to be part of the squad again in March against Serbia."
The Steyr native can make his next recommendation today against Frankfurt. Once in front, Borussia are unstoppable: Because after taking the lead, which has been the case nine times, Gladbach have always left the pitch as winners this season - the only team in the league to do so!
