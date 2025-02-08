Kevin Stöger: “Could have had it easier”

League leaders as preparers

In seventh place, the Foals are currently on course for the European Cup: "I'm a fan of not making goals public. We look from game to game, as we did recently." The statistics also speak for Stöger this season: he prepares a shot on goal every 19 minutes, making him the top scorer in the Bundesliga: "I believe that my style of play is very important for Gladbach." Strong performances are also important with a view to the Nations League play-off: "I'm proud every time I'm called up by Ralf Rangnick and hope to be part of the squad again in March against Serbia."