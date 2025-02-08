Politics in Klagenfurt
No sign of resignation! City deputy wants to stay
The first year of Klagenfurt's Deputy Mayor Alexander Kastner is over and there has been a lot of turbulence, especially in the housing department. Nevertheless, the 61-year-old brings a breath of fresh air and thinks nothing of making way for Patrick Jonke on April 29.
The first year of Klagenfurt's Deputy Mayor Alexander Kastner was certainly characterized by turbulence. The housing department in particular is likely to have caused the former army officer a lot of trouble. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the matter.
Kastner's predecessor Alois Dolinar (who had given an apartment to his son) has made very specific statements to the public prosecutor and is now said to be a defendant in the proceedings. Kastner: "We are handing over all the documents, if there are consequences from the public prosecutor's office, it has to be that way," emphasizes Kastner.
122 apartments were renovated last year under Kastner's direction, with a further 91 in the pipeline. 2431 fire safety inspections were carried out, identifying 3952 defects that can now be rectified much more quickly.
While Patrick Jonke is already preparing to take over from Kastner, the deputy has completely different plans and wants to stay in office. "A lot will happen between now and April. Let's see."
Team Carinthia club alongside Scheider?
Although Kastner is on a post on Scheider's list, he is still a member of Team Carinthia, as is René Cerne. According to information from Krone, Kastner could work on the continued existence of the yellow club following the sacking of Mayor Christian Scheider. And together with local councillors Cerne and Alois and son Matjaž Dolinar (who would of course have to join in), the outgoing vice mayor would also have the necessary strength to maintain the club's status.
If the plan goes ahead, the plans of Mayor Scheider and Jonke could be thwarted and the political wrangling would continue. But according to city law, it is difficult to establish a club during the current political period.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
