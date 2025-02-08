Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Politics in Klagenfurt

No sign of resignation! City deputy wants to stay

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 10:00

The first year of Klagenfurt's Deputy Mayor Alexander Kastner is over and there has been a lot of turbulence, especially in the housing department. Nevertheless, the 61-year-old brings a breath of fresh air and thinks nothing of making way for Patrick Jonke on April 29.

0 Kommentare

The first year of Klagenfurt's Deputy Mayor Alexander Kastner was certainly characterized by turbulence. The housing department in particular is likely to have caused the former army officer a lot of trouble. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the matter.

Kastner's predecessor Alois Dolinar (who had given an apartment to his son) has made very specific statements to the public prosecutor and is now said to be a defendant in the proceedings. Kastner: "We are handing over all the documents, if there are consequences from the public prosecutor's office, it has to be that way," emphasizes Kastner.

122 apartments were renovated last year under Kastner's direction, with a further 91 in the pipeline. 2431 fire safety inspections were carried out, identifying 3952 defects that can now be rectified much more quickly.

It's always busy at Klagenfurt City Hall. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Uta Rojsek Kronen Zeitung)
It's always busy at Klagenfurt City Hall.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Uta Rojsek Kronen Zeitung)

While Patrick Jonke is already preparing to take over from Kastner, the deputy has completely different plans and wants to stay in office. "A lot will happen between now and April. Let's see."

Team Carinthia club alongside Scheider?
Although Kastner is on a post on Scheider's list, he is still a member of Team Carinthia, as is René Cerne. According to information from Krone, Kastner could work on the continued existence of the yellow club following the sacking of Mayor Christian Scheider. And together with local councillors Cerne and Alois and son Matjaž Dolinar (who would of course have to join in), the outgoing vice mayor would also have the necessary strength to maintain the club's status. 

If the plan goes ahead, the plans of Mayor Scheider and Jonke could be thwarted and the political wrangling would continue. But according to city law, it is difficult to establish a club during the current political period. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf