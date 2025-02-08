No sign of resignation! City deputy wants to stay

Team Carinthia club alongside Scheider?

Although Kastner is on a post on Scheider's list, he is still a member of Team Carinthia, as is René Cerne. According to information from Krone, Kastner could work on the continued existence of the yellow club following the sacking of Mayor Christian Scheider. And together with local councillors Cerne and Alois and son Matjaž Dolinar (who would of course have to join in), the outgoing vice mayor would also have the necessary strength to maintain the club's status.