Terror raid against son of Nobel Prize winner

Nina Bussek, spokeswoman for the Vienna public prosecutor's office, confirmed in response to a question from Krone: "Yes, an investigation is underway. House searches have been carried out at two locations." What exactly is it about? The reporter, who is known for news from Lebanon and the Gaza Strip that is critical of Israel, is accused of being a supporter of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, which is also banned in Europe. More precisely, of its military arm, the infamous Quassam Brigades, which is held responsible for the horror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which left more than 1,300 Israelis dead or kidnapped.