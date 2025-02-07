Fear of inflation
Consumer climate in the USA deteriorates unexpectedly
Americans are becoming increasingly worried about rising inflation. The mood among consumers is shifting accordingly.
"Republicans no longer appear to be as optimistic as they were shortly after the presidential election, while Democrats continue to worry about the impact of Trump's economic policies," said Joanne Hsu, head of the survey, in a statement. "Sentiment among Republicans fell for the first time since August, and among Democrats it continued to deteriorate to its lowest level since 2020." Independent voters have also become more pessimistic.
Fears of higher inflation triggered by tariffs have weighed on sentiment, the university said, explaining the rise. Both the assessment of the current situation and expectations became gloomier.
The consumer sentiment survey conducted by the University of Michigan fell by 3.3 points to 67.8 points compared to the previous month, as the university announced on Friday following an initial estimate. This is the lowest level in seven months. Economists had expected 71.8 points.
Consumers expect 4.3 percent inflation
Consumers' inflation expectations rose sharply in the short term. Over the next year, they climbed from 3.3% in the previous month to 4.3%. Longer-term expectations rose from 3.2 percent to 3.3 percent.
The indicator from the University of Michigan measures the purchasing behavior of US consumers. It is based on a telephone survey of around 500 households. The survey covers the assessment of the financial and economic situation as well as the corresponding expectations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.