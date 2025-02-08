World Championship downhill training:
Men’s downhill training – LIVE from 9.30am
Successful dress rehearsal for Austria's speed men. Vincent Kriechmayr raced to the third-fastest time in the final downhill training on Saturday, with Daniel Hemetsberger just behind the Upper Austrian in fourth place. The best time went to the Swede Felix Monsen.
In the third and final men's downhill training session at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, the athletes fought back to set the fastest time. Vincent Kriechmayr was third despite a braking turn, 0.43 seconds behind the Swede Felix Monsen, who relegated the Swiss Alexis Monney (+0.33) to second place. Daniel Hemetsberger (+0.64) was fourth. As planned, the Swiss Super-G World Champion Marco Odermatt missed out and Stefan Babinsky took a break from the ÖSV team for Sunday.
The result of the final training:
Kriechmayr satisfied
Kriechmayr spoke of a "solid run", he had tried to push. "It was okay, I didn't ski a few things optimally, but I skied a few turns really well," said the Upper Austrian. His knee felt very good, so it was clear that he would compete in order to get a few kilometers on the slopes.
Hemetsberger was not really satisfied, it was very modest at the top. "I missed the start on the third bend, then you're right at the back. But it's okay, it was training." Stefan Eichberger was 1.82 seconds behind. "I mainly saved energy today, I'm starting to feel the program."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.