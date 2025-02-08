SK Rapid against Wolfsberger AC – LIVE from 5pm

Talks with Klauß about contract extension

Klauß doesn't think much of playing favorites. "That doesn't affect us at all, I don't concern myself with it because it drains my energy." The 40-year-old also made no major announcements regarding an early extension of his contract, which runs until 2026. Katzer said: "He feels very comfortable, we know what we have in him and are planning with him beyond the end of his contract." So far, there have been "loose talks". "We will address the issue soon," promised Katzer.