Bundesliga in the ticker:
SK Rapid against Wolfsberger AC – LIVE from 5pm
17th round of the Austrian Bundesliga. SK Rapid host Wolfsberger AC, we report live from 5pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
When Rapid play their first competitive game of the new soccer year at the Allianz Stadium, expectations are high - among the fans and the team. "We're ready, want to get off to a good start and have a lot of energy," explained captain Matthias Seidl ahead of the WAC game, for which 16,000 tickets had been sold by Friday. Coach Robert Klauß added: "We're extremely happy, we've had a good preparation and have been able to put our ideas into practice."
The high level of activity during the transfer period is also a source of optimism. Although deadline day additions Ercan Kara and Andrija Radulovic will not be able to secure a place in the starting line-up, Rapid are likely to have become stronger over the winter. Hopes of a first league title since 2008 are alive and well, even if managing director of sport Markus Katzer was cautious in this regard. "I think we have a good chance, but it depends on many factors."
"See many favorites"
Katzer named Sturm Graz, Vienna Austria, Red Bull Salzburg and LASK as other title contenders. "I see many favorites." Klauß expressed a similar view: "We are self-confident and know what we can do, but we also know the reality. We are third, which means we are currently only third best."
Rapid working on creativity against defensive opponents
Eight points behind Sturm and five behind Austria. This is also due to the fact that they did not win against stragglers such as GAK, WSG Tirol or Austria Klagenfurt in the fall. "We rightly dropped points against opponents against whom we wanted or needed to pick up points," explained Klauß. That's why the focus in preparation was on how to break down deep-lying opponents. "The question is, how do we manage to turn superiority into goals and points?" said the German.
Against fourth-placed WAC, Klauß warned that they not only had to be creative going forward, but also be careful in defense. "This team plays very intense soccer, doesn't concede much and is good at switching. It's no surprise to me that they are doing well in the table."
WAC coach Dietmar Kühbauer immediately returned the praise. "We are clear outsiders, Rapid is a top club. But we're not going there to admit defeat straight away." The former Rapid player and coach sees his former club as a serious title contender. "Rapid has upgraded. They didn't do it for fun, but because they have the chance to play for the championship this year," emphasized the Burgenland native.
Talks with Klauß about contract extension
Klauß doesn't think much of playing favorites. "That doesn't affect us at all, I don't concern myself with it because it drains my energy." The 40-year-old also made no major announcements regarding an early extension of his contract, which runs until 2026. Katzer said: "He feels very comfortable, we know what we have in him and are planning with him beyond the end of his contract." So far, there have been "loose talks". "We will address the issue soon," promised Katzer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
