Great support for Bruce
Demi Moore: “We will always be a family”
"We'll always be a family, just in a different form," Demi Moore told Variety magazine about Bruce Willis. And gave an update on the condition of her seriously ill ex-husband.
It was "never a question" for her, Moore added in an interview with the magazine about the family bond with her ex Bruce Willis and their three children Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. "I show up because that's what you do for the people you love."
"There is life after divorce"
She visits "Bruce weekly," Moore continued about her patchwork life with the Hollywood star, who has frontotemporal dementia. She also supports Willis' wife Emma Heming-Wills and their daughters Mabel (12) and Evelyn (10).
"I hope it's encouraging for others to see that there is another way," said Moore. "There is life after divorce. There is a way to parent together with love."
In another interview, Moore also gave an insight into her ex-husband's current state of health: "According to the circumstances, he is in a very stable situation at the moment," the actress said.
Moore thought her career was over
In addition to her worries about Bruce Willis, Demi Moore also has plenty of reasons to be happy at the moment. The 62-year-old has been nominated for a leading role Oscar for her role in "The Substance" and has a good chance of taking home a golden boy at the gala on March 2.
"We all know the stories of women of a certain age being discarded and overlooked in Hollywood," Moore said about the problem.
Before her success with "The Substance", she thought her career was over, she admitted: "I was at a low point where I felt like I wasn't progressing, that I wasn't being challenged."
