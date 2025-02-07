BMW burns out
Cars hurled into stream in accident: one dead
At 12.20 p.m. on Friday, five fire departments raced to the scene of an accident in Neukirchen an der Enknach (Upper Austria): Two cars had collided on a bend and been flung into an adjacent stream. One of the drivers (40) died at the scene of the accident, the other car burned out.
In a long right-hand bend between Neukirchen an der Enknach and Handenberg, two cars collided on Friday and were flung into a stream bed.
What followed was a dramatic rescue operation: "One person was able to free themselves from the car, a second person was trapped. They were freed by the rescue services, while the other car started to burn," reports Florian Schmitzberger, Deputy Commander of the Neukirchen fire brigade.
Lost control of BMW
When the five fire departments arrived at around 12.30 p.m., the BMW with German license plates was already smoking before it caught fire shortly afterwards. The BMW driver, a 24-year-old from Braunau, was injured and taken to hospital. According to his own statements, he lost control of his vehicle on the bend and ended up in the oncoming lane.
The driver in the second car did not survive the fatal collision. The 40-year-old man from Hallein in Salzburg died at the scene of the accident.
Oil barriers in the stream bed
In addition to the five fire departments, the police and the ambulance service, including an emergency helicopter, were also deployed. The challenges of extinguishing the BMW were secondary to the terrible accident, as the wrecked cars were lying in the bed of a stream. "We used oil booms to contain the liquids," says Schmitzberger. If necessary, the Florianis can seek psychological help after the stressful operation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.