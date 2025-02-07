Cars hurled into stream in accident: one dead

Oil barriers in the stream bed

In addition to the five fire departments, the police and the ambulance service, including an emergency helicopter, were also deployed. The challenges of extinguishing the BMW were secondary to the terrible accident, as the wrecked cars were lying in the bed of a stream. "We used oil booms to contain the liquids," says Schmitzberger. If necessary, the Florianis can seek psychological help after the stressful operation.