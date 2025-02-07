Tourism: “Historic opportunity to make a big splash”

On Friday, the chamber presented its proposals: "Carinthia has lost its desirability, last year our province recorded 13.14 million overnight stays - 45 years ago it was almost 19 million," warns Petritsch. Lean, agile and efficient tourism is needed. If the Chamber of Commerce has its way, there should therefore only be thematically and spatially matching "multi-community experience areas" in addition to the state tourism organization in the future - the number is still unclear, but there is talk of nine to twelve. There are also calls for a tourism infrastructure fund, which is to be financed partly by the public sector and partly by the visitor's tax - which is what the merger of local and overnight tax will ultimately be called.