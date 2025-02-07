Emotional after silver
Hasser after silver: “That wasn’t ideal”
It was enough after all: Raphael Haaser had to tremble for a long time, but in the end he was delighted with his silver medal in the super-G at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. However, the Upper Austrian was not entirely satisfied with his run. Marco Odermatt could not be bent.
"It was a very appealing run in the upper section. After the middle station, I perhaps skied around the slope a bit too much, then before the Xandl jump I was on the inside ski a bit too early and it tore my skis apart - that wasn't ideal. But on the whole it was another solid performance," said Haaser in the ORF interview.
"I'm really pleased that I was able to deliver my performance. Of course it's even cooler that it ended like this. It will still take a little while before I can realize that."
It was Haaser's second World Championship medal after bronze in the combined in 2023. The 27-year-old experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in Saalbach: the day before, his older sister Ricarda had seriously injured her knee in the women's super-G. Her cruciate ligament rupture has since been surgically treated in Hochrum, ending her season prematurely. Raphael Haaser himself was still injured in his knee before the World Championships, but won the race against time to get fit in time.
Coach as course setter
At a major event, it's all about the first three places, said Haaser before the race, "everything else is more or less uninteresting". The course setter for the World Championship Super-Gs was ÖSV group coach Sepp Brunner. "Most of the time, when your own coach sets the course, things go wrong. But it's certainly not a disadvantage either."
"They really worked their butts off"
And it worked like a charm. There was a big hug for Brunner at the finish line, "for the effort he and his team put in for us every day. They really work their butts off and ensure perfect training conditions. A big thank you also goes to the whole team," said Haaser.
Whatsapp message as a push for the race
He said about his sister's crash the day before: "I saw it live yesterday. Then I immediately thought to myself that not everything was okay because she stayed down for a relatively long time. I have to say that the diagnosis in the afternoon really got to me."
Nevertheless, Haaser went into the race with a little "sibling push". "She sent me a WhatsApp message in the night today and wrote that I should do as well as I did in Kitzbühel." There, Haaser was already second behind Odermatt. It was his comeback after a knee injury that he suffered in Val d'Isere in December. "I managed to block everything out quite well." And in the end he won the silver medal - the second precious metal for Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
