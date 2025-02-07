Hasser after silver: “That wasn’t ideal”

Nevertheless, Haaser went into the race with a little "sibling push". "She sent me a WhatsApp message in the night today and wrote that I should do as well as I did in Kitzbühel." There, Haaser was already second behind Odermatt. It was his comeback after a knee injury that he suffered in Val d'Isere in December. "I managed to block everything out quite well." And in the end he won the silver medal - the second precious metal for Austria.