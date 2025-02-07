Kirchdorf case
Senior physician questioned as a witness in the deaths
In the case of two alarming deaths at the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzenklinikum in Kirchdorf/Krems (Upper Austria), the public prosecutor's office in Steyr questioned the head of the anaesthetist who was dismissed without notice for the first time on Thursday. The doctor is initially being investigated by the prosecution for gross negligence manslaughter.
The primary physician questioned as a witness by the public prosecutor's office in Steyr is apparently still heavily incriminating her ex-colleague. "She confirmed the initial suspicion", says Melanie Kurz, spokeswoman for the prosecution.
The doctor is being investigated for grossly negligent homicide in connection with an overdose of the painkiller Vendal.
Kurz did not want to disclose details of the testimony of the Primaria for the time being. "Witness interviews with ward staff and fellow doctors are still pending." These should take place next week.
The accused is waiting
When the accused himself can finally be questioned, however, is apparently still up in the air. "According to his lawyer, he only wants to comment on the allegations once he has received all the other interviews."
According to Kurz, this is absolutely legal in such extensive proceedings, as the dismissed anaesthetist could, for example, refuse to testify altogether. "It doesn't have to be the case that the accused is questioned first."
Thorough investigations
A toxicology report and the expert opinion of an anaesthetist are also still pending. "We are in the middle of the investigation, we are doing this very thoroughly and don't want to overlook anything," says Kurz.
Incidentally, the public prosecutor's office is still not currently assuming any intentional criminal offense: "We are not in the middle of a murder trial, we are dealing with the suspicion of grossly negligent homicide."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
