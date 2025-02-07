Hofgreißlerei
A guarantee for regional products for ten years
What began as a small farm in the north of Klagenfurt has developed into a model business over the past 100 years - the Wakonig family farm. And for ten years now, the Hofgreißlerei has been a popular shopping destination.
For many decades, customers have been able to find the Wakonig family's eggs from St. Georgen am Sandhof in local retail outlets. "We specialized in egg production 80 years ago," says Barbara Wakonig, who runs the farm in the north of Klagenfurt together with her family. The Wakonigs have also done pioneering work in other areas of marketing in Carinthia. Twenty years ago, the family opened one of the first self-service huts.
From diploma thesis to own grocery store
But Barbara Wakonig and her family wanted more. "We thought about the best place to get local products. And we came up with our own business," the former chairwoman of Genussland Kärnten told the "Krone" newspaper.
And it just so happened that daughter Anna was writing her dissertation on her own farm store. "And from that point on, it was clear to us where the journey was going," says Wakonig. And in a joint show of strength, the extended family got "Wakonig's Hofgreißlerei" up and running.
My father-in-law actually started marketing the products himself.
Barbara Wakonig, Landwirtin
Own pasta and bread production
However, the Greißlerei not only offers regional products, but also produces its own specialties. These include their own pasta and bread. And with her own bread, Barbara Wakonig even managed to become Austrian Bread Empress twice. "That was really something special."
The offer is also well received by the customers, some of whom travel from all over Carinthia for it. It is therefore not surprising that "Wakonig's Hofgreißlerei" has been a fixed star in the Carinthian regional sky for ten years now.
