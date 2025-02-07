A guarantee for regional products for ten years

For many decades, customers have been able to find the Wakonig family's eggs from St. Georgen am Sandhof in local retail outlets. "We specialized in egg production 80 years ago," says Barbara Wakonig, who runs the farm in the north of Klagenfurt together with her family. The Wakonigs have also done pioneering work in other areas of marketing in Carinthia. Twenty years ago, the family opened one of the first self-service huts.