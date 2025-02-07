Anna-Carina after off
“Not all people mean well with you”
Anna-Carina Woitschack's jungle adventure has been over since Thursday evening. She was relieved, the pop singer admitted. After all, some of her jungle colleagues had given her a hard time, especially towards the end.
RTL asked Anna-Carina Woitschack whether she still believed in the good in people after her participation in the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!".
"The hardest thing was the people"
"Of course, even after the jungle, I still believe in the good in people, but I have to realize that not all people mean well with you and that you have to go through life a little more sensitively," explained the pop singer after her elimination.
But she also got to know "great people" in the camp, the 32-year-old continued.
The hardest thing for Anna-Carina in the jungle was "the hunger and, unfortunately, the people at the end, the way it all came to a head", she explained. That was "a great pity", as she had also experienced harmonious days.
But then she had to see "how dogged some people were in the end" and that people were actually fighting with all their might and using elbow techniques, Anna-Carina said. The singer admitted that this ultimately pushed her to her limits.
Could not overcome her fears
Her days in the jungle had taught her "that you can get by with just a few things" and that she had learned to appreciate things much more - such as everyday things like coffee or time with loved ones.
She only has limited regrets about dropping out of several jungle trials. "Of course, I would have liked to have done the bungee jump at the beginning, that's certainly an experience that I would have liked to have had on screen, so that I could say at some point, look, I jumped up there," she said. Nevertheless, it was not possible for her to take the plunge in that situation.
She "simply didn't manage" to overcome her fears in other tests either - especially as she only had this one chance.
And who should win the jungle camp? "I'd give the crown to Maurice or Lilly with all my heart," Anna-Carina concluded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
