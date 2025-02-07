Events and concerts in the Stadthalle Wien

Experience Vienna
The Wiener Stadthalle is Vienna's entertainment center. From music and dance events to sporting events, more than 300 events with around one million visitors take place here. But what actually happens behind the scenes of this mega-event? Krone TV took a look backstage and spoke to the organizers.
The Wiener Stadthalle: a place where entertainment history is written! Whether legendary concerts, action-packed sporting events or thrilling dance shows - year after year, around one million visitors flock to Austria's largest event hall to experience unforgettable moments. And rightly so! Because with its six versatile halls, Wiener Stadthalle offers the perfect stage for every event.
Spectacular events in the Wiener Stadthalle!
Halls D and E are true all-rounders, as their flexible design means that stages and seating can be individually adapted. A central stage in the middle of the audience? No problem! Here, events can be made to measure. Hall F, on the other hand, with its fixed seating and elegant stage, offers the perfect setting for art and cultural events, lectures and theater performances.
Halls A, B and C are ideal for trade fairs, congresses and smaller events. Hall C, which can also be converted into an ice skating rink, is particularly noteworthy and thus enables further exciting event formats.
What visitors can expect in 2025
2025 will be a real highlight year at Wiener Stadthalle! Krone TV reporter Mario Grüninger spoke to Managing Director Matthäus Zelenka and gained exclusive insights into the upcoming program. And it's something to be proud of!
"There's always something going on in the Wiener Stadthalle. [...] From TV shows to circus, everything is possible."
Geschäftsführer der Wiener Stadthalle Matthäus Zelenka
"Holiday on Ice" brings spectacular art to the frozen stage, Lenny Kravitz provides rock vibes, and stunt professionals fly through the air at "Masters of Dirt"! But that's not all: music legend Reinhard Fendrich, the breathtaking Ehrlich Brothers and world star Billie Eilish will also be performing at the Wiener Stadthalle in 2025. All events and dates can be found on the official website of the Wiener Stadthalle.
But what actually happens behind the scenes of this mega event? Krone TV took a look backstage and spoke to the organizers. The employees of Wiener Stadthalle share their most emotional experiences, the best moments and also the challenges that such a huge operation entails.
