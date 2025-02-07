Events and concerts in the Stadthalle Wien

"Holiday on Ice" brings spectacular art to the frozen stage, Lenny Kravitz provides rock vibes, and stunt professionals fly through the air at "Masters of Dirt"! But that's not all: music legend Reinhard Fendrich, the breathtaking Ehrlich Brothers and world star Billie Eilish will also be performing at the Wiener Stadthalle in 2025. All events and dates can be found on the official website of the Wiener Stadthalle.