What Odermatt and his fans love about the World Championships

With his centrally located hotel in the middle of town near the "Medal Plaza", Odermatt is naturally aware of the fans' hype. "It's nice to feel the euphoria here in Austria. We have also prepared ourselves for the fact that it will be a World Cup with lots of fans, all the trappings and lots of emotion." However, there is one but: "Of course, it's not easy to get from the hotel to the cable car." What he also likes: "That you have fans in all countries."