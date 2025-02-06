Freeski World Cup
Svancer takes overall lead in Big Air with Aspen victory!
With two convincing jumps, Matej Svancer secured his second World Cup victory of the season and the overall lead in the freeski big air on Thursday!
With 190.25 points, the 20-year-old from Salzburg distanced New Zealand's Luca Harrington (187.75) and Ralph Konnor (USA/183.75) and goes into the Big Air season finale on March 13 in Tignes with a ten-point lead over Harrington. Julius Forer celebrated his best World Cup result to date in seventh place.
"I'm brutally happy about it!"
"I'm brutally happy that everything went so perfectly. The last few weeks have been extremely exhausting, plus I injured two fingers on my right hand at the World Cup on Kreischberg. But I put all that aside and gave it my all today," said Svancer, who had jumped to bronze at the X-Games in the same place two weeks earlier and celebrated his fourth World Cup victory in Big Air.
"I'm now heading to the final in Tignes in the yellow jersey and will do everything I can to defend my lead there."
Birthday girl Karrer 6th in Aspen
Snowboarder Hanna Karrer finished sixth in the Big Air World Cup in Aspen. On the day of her 17th birthday and in the absence of double Olympic champion Anna Gasser, who left on Wednesday due to illness, the ÖSV hopeful of the future equaled her best World Cup result to date from Kreischberg at the beginning of January. The victory went to Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from New Zealand.
