Men’s Super-G – LIVE from 11.30 am

Only Marco Odermatt, who conjured up a magnificent winning run in the snow, was faster than Raphael Haaser. At the finish, the ÖSV skier was one second behind the superstar from Switzerland, who made the competition look downright old. Odermatt thus also won a World Championship gold medal in his third discipline after his victories in the downhill and giant slalom in 2023. Bronze went to Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (+1.15 seconds).