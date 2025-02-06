"The month of love"
Hunziker’s daughter makes people laugh with lingerie clip
Aurora Ramazzotti has delighted her fans with a lingerie clip shortly before Valentine's Day - and is also causing a lot of laughter.
In her latest Instagram clip, Aurora Ramazzotti showed herself in a range of sexy lingerie. And it's already noticeable: The daughter of cuddly bard Eros Ramazzotti and presenter Michelle Hunziker doesn't take herself very seriously when posing sexily.
All just a dream ...
Aurora is not quite as gallant as Heidi and Leni Klum in her Intimissimi lingerie in front of the camera, she is always making jokes and sometimes has to laugh at herself.
But it's the denouement that gets really cheeky: someone was actually just dreaming! It's Aurora's fiancé Goffredo Cerza, who is rudely awakened by his sweetheart sitting next to him on the couch in a jogging suit.
Aurora wants to know what he was dreaming about. At least he was smiling. The answer? Pretty cheeky! "About an incredible steak ..."
Ramazzotti, who made her engagement public at the beginning of December, finally commented on the not entirely serious clip with the words: "February: the month of love. Dreaming is allowed."
Fans delighted
Aurora has definitely struck a chord with her fans with this clip. "Brilliant and simply super," laughed one. "How we all want our wives and how life really is in comparison," commented another.
And yet another said: "Only you could do an underwear ad like that! Really funny, you always know how to add a nice ironic touch to things. You beautiful steak!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.