"Krone" commentary
Musk seizes power in the state
Something unique is happening in the USA: Elon Musk, who has no mandate from voters, is occupying government offices with a praetorian guard of young men from his companies in order to "cleanse" them. After all, Trump invented the Office of Government Efficiency for him.
Musk is now gaining access to highly sensitive data, including the entire payment apparatus of the Ministry of Finance, such as tax assessments, tax rebates, etc. Tax secrecy no longer applies - even for Musk's business competitors.
The development aid agency USAID, the largest in the world, will be dismantled - (Musk calls it a criminal organization) - and the Ministry of Education will be abolished. Thousands of civil servants and specialists are being laid off. It's happening in the name of Trump's powers to eliminate wasteful spending. In the ideology of the high-tech oligarchs, the state as such is the biggest waste of money.
The Democrats in Congress are rowing helplessly against the constitutional violations in series. Their leader in the Senate bemoans Musk's "shadow government". Nothing more.
A Democratic political strategist analyzes: "In any other country where a billionaire breaks into government institutions, seizes tax data, obtains information about business competitors, such an action would be called a coup d'état".
