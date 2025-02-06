Lilly’s flash of laughter test sets a jungle record

Maurice clung desperately to the ladder as if frozen and screamed, screamed, screamed: "Lilly, Lilly, Lilly, Lilly!" She, in turn, couldn't stop laughing at some point. Flash of laughter!

Fifth exam aborted!

"I want out," the lion roared in panic. "Lilly! Open the door. Lilly! LILLYYYYYY!" The lion finally seemed to realize that the situation was simply hopeless. After just three minutes of a total of seven, the 48-year-old shouted with laughter: "I'm a star - get me out of here!" That was the end of the jungle stage - and once again the jungle campers didn't get any stars!