Anna-Carina is out!
Lilly’s flash of laughter test sets a jungle record
Who would have thought that a jungle test could be so much fun? Lilly burst out laughing on day 14 in camp because Maurice had a small panic attack in the water tank. At least the two of them broke a record - albeit not a positive one!
The fun was over for Anna-Carina Woitschack shortly before the grand finale next Sunday. The pop singer received the fewest calls and had to leave the camp after two adventurous weeks.
After the previous day's jungle test failure, Lilly and Maurice had to compete on Thursday. In the "stick shower" test, the two were locked in two water tanks. While Maurice had to stand up to his head in water, Lilly's task was to find a key in the tank above and hand it down to her campmate. The latter then had to find the right lock to get a star.
"I can't breathe!"
But it didn't get that far. Because as soon as the jungle stars were in the tanks, Maurice started shouting. "Lilly! Lilly! I don't want any more, I don't want any more. Lilly! I can't breathe. Less water, please!" Maurice wailed in one go. Because of all the shouting, he didn't realize that Lilly's first keys had already landed in his tank.
Maurice clung desperately to the ladder as if frozen and screamed, screamed, screamed: "Lilly, Lilly, Lilly, Lilly!" She, in turn, couldn't stop laughing at some point. Flash of laughter!
Fifth exam aborted!
"I want out," the lion roared in panic. "Lilly! Open the door. Lilly! LILLYYYYYY!" The lion finally seemed to realize that the situation was simply hopeless. After just three minutes of a total of seven, the 48-year-old shouted with laughter: "I'm a star - get me out of here!" That was the end of the jungle stage - and once again the jungle campers didn't get any stars!
A jungle record! Because on Thursday there were a total of five aborted jungle tests. Never before have stars shouted "I'm a star - get me out of here!" so often in one season!
Tears among the jungle campers
There was also a lot of emotion on day 14. Because the jungle campers received letters from their loved ones. They read the lines to each other. "Hello Amore, Anisa and I miss you immensely," Pierre recited from Alessia's letter. The actor was also allowed to read out Lilly's letters. One is from son Amadeus: "Hey mom, I'm so proud of you. I'm going to visit you soon!" The second is from Thorsten. "This is my boyfriend. Thorsten is my tasty little fatty," Lilly explained who the sender of the letter was.
Edith received loving lines from her husband Eric: "My beloved queen, my rainbow bride, you are a proud, non-conformist woman. You are just right with your difference! We all love you just the way you are."
Pierre was told by his brother-in-law Paul: "Hundreds have congratulated you on Insta for successfully pooping," as well as an introduction to the German language: "'Dämlich' comes from the dialect verb 'dämeln', which means 'to behave childishly', 'to be confused'."
"That did us all so much good"
Maurice received encouraging letters from his parents, friends and, of course, his girlfriend Leandra: "My heart, our hearts are overflowing with pride. You're pulling through for us and we love you all the more for it!" And Timur was encouraged by his fiancée Caroline: "Show even more of yourself. Your stories, your experiences are your specialty. Stay strong and brave!"
There really wasn't a dry eye in the house! "That was so good for all of us," Lilly summed it up.
