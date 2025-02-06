Proud of Leni & Henry
Seal: Modeling is “just a stepping stone” for Klum kids
Seal doesn't often talk about his children. But the singer is so proud of his offspring that he has now made an exception.
Leni Klum has long since made a name for herself in the fashion industry, and her brother Henry recently celebrated his big modeling debut at Fashion Week in Paris.
Modeling not Henry's "big goal"
It almost goes without saying that dad Seal is bursting with pride. He told "Page Six": "He looked like a pro, and above all his personality shone through and that's the best thing about him."
But the singer, who also has children Lou and Johan with ex-wife Heidi Klum, also dares to predict that his son still has a great career ahead of him. "But I don't think that's his big goal," says Seal about Henry's modeling career. Like Leni, Henry is using the catwalk experience "just as a stepping stone", Seal is sure.
Soon to follow in dad's footsteps?
The 19-year-old has "often talked about getting into the music industry", Seal continued. "But because I'm also a musician, he might think to himself: 'I don't want to do music just because my dad does'."
But Henry has a great voice, according to the music star. "And I'm not saying that because I'm a judgmental father - which of course I am," Seal laughed.
"Leni is an entrepreneur"
Leni, who has been successfully modeling for years and is in front of the camera with mom Heidi for the lingerie brand Intimissimi, among others, is also incredible, Seal continued to enthuse.
He would always encourage her to become "independent" and "a real power woman". "She was the first to leave the family nest, the first to live on her own in New York. She simply pulled it off," says Seal proudly.
Dad is also certain about Leni: modeling, which "she's really good at", has long been just a stepping stone for his clever daughter's future career. "It's a stepping stone to getting what you want out of life. And it's not necessarily a profession," says the 61-year-old. "Leni is an entrepreneur", Seal explained, because she is "extremely resourceful and very, very clever".
Seal always wants to support children
If modeling is the "catalyst" for achieving what you really want, "then she does it and she's brilliant at it", Seal continued. "And she has my undying support, both as a father and as a fan and admirer. I adore the ground that all my sons and daughters walk on."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.