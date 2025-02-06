Facts and figures
Austrians are generous on Valentine’s Day
Austrians don't let themselves get carried away on Valentine's Day: they spend between 50 and 70 euros on their partner, be it for a romantic dinner or the classics: flowers (52%), sweets (such as chocolate, 35%) and joint activities (21%).
"83% of men and 66% of women are planning to give their partner a gift for Valentine's Day this year," says Rainer Trefelik, Head of Retail, summarizing the most important results of a survey conducted by KMU Forschung Austria on behalf of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce's Retail Division.
The average gift-giver spends 50 euros. The Viennese are particularly generous, spending around 80 euros. The expected total expenditure is 220 million euros.
Today, Valentine's Day is primarily seen as an important sales driver.
Short-term gift shopping
The vast majority - 84% to be exact - buy gifts in bricks-and-mortar shops (a third of which are away from shopping malls), while 23% use online stores. It is striking that many buy their gifts at very short notice - a few days before or on Valentine's Day.
About Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on February 14, goes back to Saint Valentine, a Roman bishop who was executed under Emperor Claudius. According to legend, he married couples in a Christian ceremony despite a ban - and gave them flowers from his garden after the marriage. The custom of Valentine's Day came to Austria through occupying soldiers.
- In 2022, Austrians spent an average of around 14 euros more on Valentine's gifts.
- Flowers are still the most popular gift - with roses, tulips and orchids among the perennial favorites. More and more people are opting for sustainable arrangements with locally grown flowers. In demand this year: pastel shades in nude, lilac and light blue and the trend color mocha mousse.
- According to the results of the Consumer Check, Vienna spends the most on Valentine's Day gifts at 81 euros. Lower Austria and Burgenland, on the other hand, bring up the rear (64 euros).
The increase in gift-giving among men is particularly striking: while 77% of men gave a gift for Valentine's Day last year, this year the figure is 87%. Among women, on the other hand, there is a downward trend.
- 26% of women would be at least slightly disappointed if they did not receive a gift for Valentine's Day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
