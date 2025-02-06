Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Facts and figures

Austrians are generous on Valentine’s Day

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 12:00

Austrians don't let themselves get carried away on Valentine's Day: they spend between 50 and 70 euros on their partner, be it for a romantic dinner or the classics: flowers (52%), sweets (such as chocolate, 35%) and joint activities (21%).

0 Kommentare

"83% of men and 66% of women are planning to give their partner a gift for Valentine's Day this year," says Rainer Trefelik, Head of Retail, summarizing the most important results of a survey conducted by KMU Forschung Austria on behalf of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce's Retail Division.

The average gift-giver spends 50 euros. The Viennese are particularly generous, spending around 80 euros. The expected total expenditure is 220 million euros.

Today, Valentine's Day is primarily seen as an important sales driver.

Short-term gift shopping
The vast majority - 84% to be exact - buy gifts in bricks-and-mortar shops (a third of which are away from shopping malls), while 23% use online stores. It is striking that many buy their gifts at very short notice - a few days before or on Valentine's Day.

About Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on February 14, goes back to Saint Valentine, a Roman bishop who was executed under Emperor Claudius. According to legend, he married couples in a Christian ceremony despite a ban - and gave them flowers from his garden after the marriage. The custom of Valentine's Day came to Austria through occupying soldiers.

Zahlen und Infos
Fakten rund um den Valentinstag
  • In 2022, Austrians spent an average of around 14 euros more on Valentine's gifts.
  • Flowers are still the most popular gift - with roses, tulips and orchids among the perennial favorites. More and more people are opting for sustainable arrangements with locally grown flowers. In demand this year: pastel shades in nude, lilac and light blue and the trend color mocha mousse.
  • According to the results of the Consumer Check, Vienna spends the most on Valentine's Day gifts at 81 euros. Lower Austria and Burgenland, on the other hand, bring up the rear (64 euros).
Pastel shades in nude, lilac and light blue tones and the trend color mocha mousse are in vogue this year. (Bild: NADIIA MOISEYENKO, stock.adobe.com)
Pastel shades in nude, lilac and light blue tones and the trend color mocha mousse are in vogue this year.
(Bild: NADIIA MOISEYENKO, stock.adobe.com)

  • The increase in gift-giving among men is particularly striking: while 77% of men gave a gift for Valentine's Day last year, this year the figure is 87%. Among women, on the other hand, there is a downward trend.

  • 26% of women would be at least slightly disappointed if they did not receive a gift for Valentine's Day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf