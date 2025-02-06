No AI photo!
“Indy” Harrison Ford is now wearing a kilt!
"Indiana Jones" in a kilt? Yes, really, that's not a fake AI photo. Harrison Ford is actually wearing a kilt in a new advertisement for whiskey manufacturer Glenmorangie.
The Hollywood legend can be seen in no less than twelve mini-episodes of the new "Once Upon a Scotland" video campaign, which was directed by Australian actor Joel Edgerton.
"Not in a million years"
In the first episode, which can be seen above, Ford is offered the chance to travel to Scotland for the advertising campaign. But he insists he "doesn't have to deliver that action hero shit they're asking for". Instead, he prefers to sit by the fire "and drink an incredibly smooth Glenmorangie single malt whisky".
In the next scene, he does exactly what he said he would and reads through the script: "Harrison Ford, icon. On the mountain top. Bagpipe player." Then, with the words "Not in a million years", he crumples up the script and throws it into the fire.
This is followed by the cut to the next scene - in which Ford stands on a mountain in a kilt and high knee socks, exactly as scripted, holding a whisky bottle in one hand and a glass in the other to the sound of bagpipes.
Ford is delighted with the "amusing" campaign
Ford said in a press release that he enjoyed the shoot very much: "I have to say, in praise of Glenmorangie, that they allowed us to not always approach it with complete seriousness. I think Joel brought a certain charm to the project because the films are rather simple, but all the more amusing."
The idyllic scenes were filmed in the Scottish Highlands, on Loch Glass Lake near the small town of Tain. The Glenmorangie distillery has been located there for 180 years.
Ford has Irish ancestors!
Interesting fact: Ford's ancestors on his father's side come from Ireland. Why he was nevertheless the preferred candidate of Glenmorangie's CEO Caspar MacRae: "Not only is he a true global icon, he is also a true whisky lover who has no problem laughing at himself. So he was perfect for the gig!"
