Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Detox" for the cells

Why well-trained dogs (can) live longer

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 10:20

In 2020, a team of researchers from the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna discovered that dogs' social and cognitive abilities decline despite a lifetime of training. In a subsequent study, various factors influencing the change in telomeres (protective caps at the ends of chromosomes) were investigated. The results show that the more trainable the dogs are, the slower they shorten.

0 Kommentare

A team led by Julia Weixlbraun from the Center for Biological Sciences at Vetmeduni Vienna has now shown a strong correlation between the "trainability" of dogs and the change in telomeres. The scientists used trainability in test situations to measure how attentive the dogs were and how quickly they performed the tasks set.

When cells divide, the DNA segments called telomeres at the ends of the chromosomes become shorter. This shortening is associated with cell ageing and reduced immune function, according to the researchers in the scientific journal "PLOS One". If the protective caps are too short, the cell stops dividing altogether.

The study also showed that trainability does not change with increasing age. (Bild: beatrix kido - stock.adobe.com)
The study also showed that trainability does not change with increasing age.
(Bild: beatrix kido - stock.adobe.com)

Age, gender and diet are less important
The results indicate that "greater trainability has a positive influence on telomere dynamics in ageing dogs", says Weixlbraun. "We were even able to observe a lengthening of telomeres." Other factors such as age, gender or diet are less important in this context.

Trainability does not change
The study also showed that trainability does not change with increasing age. For Weixlbraun, this suggests that "telomere dynamics in dogs depend more on a social characteristic such as trainability than on age."

In humans, cognitive and social factors have already been linked to changes in telomeres in previous studies, but such correlations have not been sufficiently researched in animals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf