Artist charged
Shared flat nightmare ended in hospital for 88-year-old
The former flatmates - a Chinese artist and a pensioner - didn't even look at each other in Vienna's provincial court. Their more than turbulent cohabitation culminated in a police operation and a broken femoral neck in October. For which the 49-year-old is said to be responsible. She successfully defended herself before the judge.
Wearing a floor-length mink coat and a black hat, Ms. K. enters courtroom 201 in Vienna's Landl district - leaning on a crutch. The 88-year-old has only needed it since she broke her femoral neck on October 12. For which her roommate - her "home help", as the pensioner calls her - is responsible. She is now sitting before Judge Danja Petschniker.
"Ms. K. is a very dominant person"
According to the defendant, however, the shared flat in the 3rd district was very different. The Chinese artist lived temporarily with the Viennese woman until her visa was confirmed. In return, she took care of the shopping. "Ms. K. is a very dominant person," says the petite 49-year-old, who also wears fur - the only thing the two have in common. Because the versions of how the leg was broken couldn't be more different.
She knocked the remote control out of my hand. When I bent down, she knocked me down.
Wiener Pensionistin (88) im Zeugenstand
Mrs. K. recalls the day of the incident as a witness: "I went into my living room to watch TV at eleven o'clock and my home help was asleep. She's not supposed to be asleep at that time of night" - an argument ensued. "She knocked the remote control out of my hand. When I bent down, she knocked me down," the 88-year-old accused her flatmate of grievous bodily harm.
Pensioner called for help in the stairwell
The Chinese woman in turn says that Ms. K. tripped and fell. "I am innocent. I was still lying down at the time. She simply lost her balance." The pensioner then went into the stairwell and called for help - a neighbor alerted the police and ambulance. The defendant went on to say about the 88-year-old: "I'm an artist, so I'm positive and optimistic. But Mrs. K. was really malicious."
Mutual accusations and complaints
"From the file, I can roughly imagine what living together was like," concluded Ms. Rat after reading out the mutual complaints and actions for disturbance of property. In any case, the two dissolved the shared flat after the injury. The origin of which can no longer be determined by the court. "The version you describe is not completely inconceivable," the judge concedes to the Chinese woman. The acquittal is therefore not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.