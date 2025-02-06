Shared flat nightmare ended in hospital for 88-year-old

Pensioner called for help in the stairwell

The Chinese woman in turn says that Ms. K. tripped and fell. "I am innocent. I was still lying down at the time. She simply lost her balance." The pensioner then went into the stairwell and called for help - a neighbor alerted the police and ambulance. The defendant went on to say about the 88-year-old: "I'm an artist, so I'm positive and optimistic. But Mrs. K. was really malicious."

Mutual accusations and complaints

"From the file, I can roughly imagine what living together was like," concluded Ms. Rat after reading out the mutual complaints and actions for disturbance of property. In any case, the two dissolved the shared flat after the injury. The origin of which can no longer be determined by the court. "The version you describe is not completely inconceivable," the judge concedes to the Chinese woman. The acquittal is therefore not legally binding.