A source of strength above the clouds

From the summit of the Magdalensberg, a panoramic view opens up over central Carinthia. A gentle hilly landscape with enchanted valleys and stone witnesses from the Middle Ages.
The morning view from the bed over the vast sea of clouds on the horizon makes waking up a pleasure. A matt white blanket of mist covers the valley and its hustle and bustle, enveloping it in serenity.
We stay at the Gipfelhaus on the Magdalensberg, a haven of peace at 1059 meters above sea level, a place of strength to arrive and unwind. Even the unforgettable Udo Jürgens (died 2014), who was born in the valley, liked to come here often to recharge his batteries. The painting "Blue Leaf" by his brother Manfred Böckelmann lends the hotel's billiard room a tangible sense of calm. Silence that Pope Benedict also greatly appreciated during his visits to Carinthia.
Gentle hilly landscape without mass tourism
Especially as Central Carinthia - nestled between Flattnitz, Simonhöhe and Saualpe - with its gentle hills and numerous impressive and historic places is a land without mass tourism. Even on the descent along the serpentines, impressive excavations remind us of the first Celtic settlements and the later Roman rule over this mystical region - the province of Noricum.
And it is precisely this historical tradition that the winegrowing couple Romana and Helmut Candussi feel connected to: They have been pressing "Vinum Virunum" wines since 2008, named after the former Roman provincial capital.
Slow food products as a project close to the heart
"We produce wine with history, for everyone who loves Carinthia," says Romana. It is understandable that the winemaker couple have joined the Carinthian Slow Food pioneers Ingrid and Gottfried Bachler with their "heart project".
"We strive to create culinary experiences from regional products. Slow Food combines enjoyment and a sense of responsibility for good and clean food. The main role is played by honest products from local producers," say the quality fanatic couple in a positive way.
A quality philosophy that "Speckkaiser" Stefan Seiser from Strasbourg has also chosen as his company motto. It is not for nothing that his "Gurktaler Speckhimmel" has already received dozens of awards: for the rearing, origin, slaughtering and preparation of his bacon specialties.
Slow food in Central Carinthia
- The slow food movement was founded in 1986 as a counter-movement to the fast food hype in Italy. Its credo: small-scale farming and a healthy environment are essential for a good, clean and fair food culture.
- The Carinthian couple Bachler have been refining good and clean products from the surrounding area for decades and bringing them to the table at fair prices. Gottfried Bachler has been chairman of Slow Food Carinthia for years.
- With Slow Food Travel, "Marktplatz Mittelkärnten" combines the production of valuable products with journeys to the origin of good and natural taste.
At Gasthaus Kramer on Pisweg, the staff of the family business enchant their guests with a Slow Food herb menu. The chefs only use regional wild herbs to refine the dishes.
Medieval history in Gurk and Friesach
Central Carinthia also offers real historical treats for history buffs. From Gurk Cathedral, one of the most important Romanesque monuments in Austria, to the castle town of Friesach, the oldest town in Carinthia, where the last water-bearing moat in Central Europe invites you to take a picturesque tour through the past.
