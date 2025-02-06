A source of strength above the clouds

We stay at the Gipfelhaus on the Magdalensberg, a haven of peace at 1059 meters above sea level, a place of strength to arrive and unwind. Even the unforgettable Udo Jürgens (died 2014), who was born in the valley, liked to come here often to recharge his batteries. The painting "Blue Leaf" by his brother Manfred Böckelmann lends the hotel's billiard room a tangible sense of calm. Silence that Pope Benedict also greatly appreciated during his visits to Carinthia.