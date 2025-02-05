Vorteilswelt
The time has finally come!

Scarlett Johansson waited 30 years for her dream role

Nachrichten
05.02.2025 09:21

She is one of the most sought-after A-listers in Hollywood, who is inundated with role offers. Nevertheless, Scarlett Johansson had to wait 30 years before she finally got her dream role - in a movie episode of "Jurassic Park". This summer, the 40-year-old can be seen on the big screen with the dinosaurs in "Jurassic World Rebirth".

In "Vanity Fair" magazine, the actress revealed that she was nine years old when the original film came out in 1993: "I was obsessed with it. I even had a 'Jurassic Park' tent in my childhood bedroom that I slept in with my sister every night."

Hoping for a role in "Jurassic Park"
Johansson began her acting career in Hollywood a year later and from then on hoped to be in a sequel to her favorite film: "Whenever I read somewhere that a new 'Jurassic' film was being planned, I immediately called my acting agent and said: 'Hey, I'm up for a role!"

But she didn't get an invitation to audition for either the 1997 and 2001 sequels to "Jurassic Park" or the 2015 reboot "Jurassic World".

Scarlett Johansson has been a 'Jurassic Park' fan from the very beginning. She finally gets to play in it. (Bild: Universal)
Scarlett Johansson has been a 'Jurassic Park' fan from the very beginning. She finally gets to play in it.
(Bild: Universal)

After all, she made it to the set of "Jurassic World: A New Age" five years later - but only as a guest at Pinewood Studios in the UK: "I was reshooting scenes for 'Black Widow' there when I found out that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were filming on the soundstage next door. I went over immediately and would have loved to have been there."

The lead role at last!
Two years later, Johansson met with Steven Spielberg to talk about future joint projects. Spielberg had directed the first two "Jurassic Park" sequels and is the executive producer of the "Jurassic World" reboots. Johansson: "We had been talking about God and the world for a few hours when Steven suddenly said: 'I hear you're a Jurassic superfan'. I confirmed that. However, I didn't tell him about the tent because I didn't want him to think I was a weird stalker."

Scarlett's mission was successful and she landed the lead role in the new "Jurassic World Rebirth" as the former mercenary Zora Bennet. She leads a group of scientists in search of dinosaur blood - to cure heart disease.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
