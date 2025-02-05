Scarlett Johansson waited 30 years for her dream role

The lead role at last!

Two years later, Johansson met with Steven Spielberg to talk about future joint projects. Spielberg had directed the first two "Jurassic Park" sequels and is the executive producer of the "Jurassic World" reboots. Johansson: "We had been talking about God and the world for a few hours when Steven suddenly said: 'I hear you're a Jurassic superfan'. I confirmed that. However, I didn't tell him about the tent because I didn't want him to think I was a weird stalker."