Shiffrin decides not to compete in the team combined

Shiffrin suffered a deep wound to her stomach in a fall in the Killington giant slalom at the end of November and even had to undergo surgery as a result. The 29-year-old made her comeback on January 30, finishing tenth in the Courchevel slalom.

Not an easy task

"As exciting as it was to return to racing action in Courchevel, my team and I are continuing to take one step at a time while I work on getting back to 100 percent fitness." This is no easy task, every day so far has brought new challenges.