Attack in Sweden
At least eleven dead after shooting on campus
At least eleven people have been shot dead at a school in Sweden. The police assume that it was a lone perpetrator with no political motive. The incident took place on Tuesday at the Risbergska adult school in Örebro. The attacker is presumably one of the fatalities. The exact number of injured is unclear.
Investigations have now been opened into murder, arson and violation of weapons laws.
The suspect is said to have been around 35 years old
The Swedish television station TV4 reported that the police had searched the suspected perpetrator's home in Örebro. The station reported that the suspect was about 35 years old, had a gun license and no criminal record. TV4 did not provide further details.
Shots fired during the lunch break
Teacher Maria Pegado reported that someone pushed open the door to her classroom shortly after the lunch break and told all the students to come out.
I saw people dragging injured people out, first one, then another. I realized it was very serious.
Eine Lehrerin
"Gathered my students and we ran"
"I took all my 15 students into the hallway and we started running," the 54-year-old told Reuters news agency. "Then I heard two gunshots, but we made it. We were near the school entrance." She added: "I saw people dragging injured people out, first one, then another. I realized it was very serious."
Four injured operated on
According to a hospital spokesman, five patients from the school were admitted to Örebro University Hospital. Four were operated on.
"It is a very painful day for the whole of Sweden," wrote Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the short message service X (see post above). "My thoughts are (also) with all those whose normal school day has been turned into fear. Being locked in a classroom and fearing for your life is a nightmare no one should have to experience."
"Operation still ongoing"
"The government is in close contact with the police authority and is closely monitoring the development of events. The operation is still ongoing and it is important that the public follow the information provided by the police. I also call for the police to be given the time they need to investigate what exactly happened and how these terrible crimes could have occurred," says Kristersson.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
