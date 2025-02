74-year-old rescued from the mountain in the dark

As a result, eleven mountain rescuers from the Sautens - Haiming - Roppen and Mieming local stations set off on foot and in an emergency vehicle to reach the senior citizen. They arrived at the man's home at around 8.30 p.m. According to the police, he was slightly hypothermic but otherwise uninjured. He was taken to Zams Hospital by ambulance for clarification, but was then able to leave again.