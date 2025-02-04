The kitchen trends of 2025

If you have enough space available, you can treat yourself to a backup kitchen that offers additional work and storage space. Additional storage space is provided by a hidden pantry, but slide-in doors are also becoming a popular choice for more storage space. Cooking islands are still in vogue in 2025, with highlights such as floor-to-ceiling worktops, elegant seating solutions or exciting woods and integrated lighting. The kitchen island made of worktop material is THE trend for 2025 and impresses not only with its appearance, but also with its robustness and ease of maintenance. You can find more information on the latest kitchen trends HERE.