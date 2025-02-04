The kitchen trends of 2025

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
04.02.2025 16:30

Kitchen manufacturer Breitschopf from Dietach/Steyr recently presented the latest trends at the in-house exhibitions and provided insights into how functionality and design can be combined for every individual kitchen size. Breitschopf kitchens are living spaces and the kitchen professional relies on sustainable materials, smart technologies and a combination of minimalism and color accents. This creates a perfect balance between aesthetics and suitability for everyday use.

The renowned kitchen manufacturer Breitschopf has been active in direct sales for almost 70 years and remains stable despite economic fluctuations. This is probably thanks to the proven quality, innovative designs and modern kitchen technology that customers value so highly. Breitschopf sells around 1,600 kitchens a year. Its success is particularly evident in the catchment areas, where the family business realizes long-term projects with high-quality kitchens: Regions such as the areas surrounding Vienna, Linz and Graz are particularly important for growth.

At the recent in-house exhibition, the latest trends that will also find their way into kitchens in 2025 were once again presented. The focus was on sustainable materials and smart kitchen appliances to make everyday life easier. The positive response from visitors and the high demand for the products presented underline Breitschopf's strong market position.

Durable and sustainable
 When planning kitchens, the Breitschopf kitchen professionals also focus on sustainability, which can be guaranteed in terms of the type and origin of the material, the production technology or the energy consumption of the appliances, right through to transportation to the home. Local suppliers keep transportation routes short and direct sales guarantee direct delivery from production in Steyr/Dietach to the customer - thus eliminating the need for intermediaries and unnecessary packaging material. For an average-sized kitchen, this saves around half a cubic meter of packaging waste.

"You might not immediately think about the ecological footprint when buying a new kitchen, but both we and our customers take care of it. After all, a Breitschopf kitchen is usually used for up to 30 years," says Managing Director Martin Breitschopf, who not only sees this as sustainable use, but also emphasizes that it is possible to change fronts when fashion changes.

The Managing Director team, Johann, Johannes and Martin Breitschopf (from left to right) manufacture their kitchens exclusively in Upper Austria
The Managing Director team, Johann, Johannes and Martin Breitschopf (from left to right) manufacture their kitchens exclusively in Upper Austria
(Bild: © Breitschopf)

Trends 2025: space and ease of care 
Speaking of fashion: what is the current trend in the kitchen industry? In addition to light-coloured worktops, which harmonize with a particularly wide range of natural front colors and have a very inviting effect, knotless wood is being used for the fronts. There is guaranteed space for every baking tray in the oversized built-in refrigerators. Breitschopf takes care of the suitable and individual width of the refrigerator.

If you have enough space available, you can treat yourself to a backup kitchen that offers additional work and storage space. Additional storage space is provided by a hidden pantry, but slide-in doors are also becoming a popular choice for more storage space. Cooking islands are still in vogue in 2025, with highlights such as floor-to-ceiling worktops, elegant seating solutions or exciting woods and integrated lighting. The kitchen island made of worktop material is THE trend for 2025 and impresses not only with its appearance, but also with its robustness and ease of maintenance. You can find more information on the latest kitchen trends HERE

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
