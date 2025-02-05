Despite obstruction
There was no mercy at the stopping ban
A driver was fined for stopping briefly in a bus bay on the Semmering - even though she stopped for her disabled daughter, who is blind and in a wheelchair. This was despite the fact that the disabled pass was visible in the car.
The mother of a severely disabled woman received a speeding ticket despite having her disabled pass in the car. And rightly so?
The caring mother and her disabled daughter had an appointment at Semmering. The daughter is in a wheelchair and is 100 percent blind. To help her get out, Ms. B. stopped her car for ten minutes at a bus stop in front of the tourism school, where stopping and parking are prohibited. "I didn't obstruct anyone and no bus came during this time," says Ms. B.
Soon afterwards, she received an anonymous fine of 30 euros. The Association for the Blind advised the mother to immediately send a counterstatement to the responsible district authority. Which Ms. B. did. The answer: she would have to wait for the driver's report, only then could she lodge an objection.
The driver's survey came promptly - she now had to pay 40 instead of 30 euros. "I paid the amount to stop getting annoyed," says Ms. B., for whom even 40 euros is a lot of money: "My income as a caring mother doesn't allow for any extra spending." However, she criticizes the lack of inclusion towards her daughter.
According to the police, an appeal would have had no chance
Would an appeal have had any chance at all? The police press office says: "No. Even with a disabled person's pass, you are not exempt from stopping and parking bans."
The district authority says: "We can state that the proceedings have not been concluded and that further investigations are being carried out ex officio. However, we can assure you that the Neunkirchen district authority always endeavors to include citizens' complaints with the necessary care and sensitivity in the assessment of the facts".
