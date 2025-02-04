“Only” one billion profit in 2024 for Raiffeisen

Business in Russia further reduced

The bank further reduced its business in Russia in the previous year. According to the bank, the credit volume in Russia was reduced by a further 30 percent in 2024 and now stands at around 4.2 billion euros. Customer deposits were also reduced by 35 percent and foreign currency payments from Russia were further restricted. RBI does not intend to change its plan to reduce business for the time being, even if the war ends. "I would like the war to be over," says Strobl. However, it remains to be seen whether this will also have an impact on the framework conditions. At the moment, RBI does not want to change its strategy. It is not possible to estimate exactly when the bank will be able to reduce its exposure in Russia to zero, but it is quite conceivable that there will no longer be a loan portfolio in Russia in two to three years.