New tariffs against the EU
Von der Leyen to Trump: “We are prepared”
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on products from Mexico, Canada and China. He suspended some of them immediately afterwards. Tariffs on products from the EU are now set to follow "fairly soon". The EU is already prepared for this, said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"If we are deliberately treated unfairly or arbitrarily, the European Union will react decisively," said the politician in Brussels on Tuesday night. "We are prepared". Ideally, however, an escalation would be prevented by prompt talks with Trump, added von der Leyen. If necessary, the EU would also negotiate. "Tariffs increase business costs, harm workers and consumers, create unnecessary economic disruption and drive up inflation".
We see "nothing good" in this. Shortly before the EU summit in Brussels, Trump made it clear once again that he wants to impose tariffs on imports from the EU. "That will definitely happen for the European Union".
Special tariffs on whiskey and jeans
"There are always problems, sometimes bigger, sometimes smaller", said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the dispute over the tariffs. "We must do everything we can to avoid this stupid and unnecessary trade war. We must not lose common sense and awareness of our interests and self-respect," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who currently holds the Council Presidency. The situation with Trump is "a test of our unity.
During Trump's first term in office, the EU countered new levies on steel and aluminum products with special tariffs on bourbon whiskey, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and jeans, among other things. Even now, EU diplomats say that countermeasures have long been prepared should Trump carry out his threat.
China's government has announced 15 percent tariffs on coal and liquid gas from the USA and ten percent on crude oil and other industrial products as a countermeasure.
