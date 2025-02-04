World Ski Championships 25 live betting
Secure your betting credit at interwetten now!
When the best skiers in the world fight for gold and the excitement mounts, you'll be right in the thick of it with interwetten as the official main sponsor of the FIS ALPINE SKI WCH 2025 in Saalbach! The Austrian top betting provider in winter sports offers strong odds, exciting bets and exclusive betting credit. Make the 2025 World Ski Championships your personal betting highlight!
The World Ski Championships are just around the corner and already promise thrilling races, close decisions and unforgettable moments. From February 5 to 16, Saalbach will be the stage for international skiing and with interwetten you can be part of this winter sports highlight.
Secure your €11 betting credit
As the official main sponsor of the FIS ALPINE SKI WCH 2025 in Saalbach, interwetten is giving you an exclusive betting credit at the start of the World Ski Championships. Register right HERE and use the current voucher code to bet on your favorite. You can find all information about the World Ski Championship betting credit at www.interwetten.com
Exciting bets on the World Ski Championships
The World Ski Championships offer numerous opportunities for betting. Do you believe in a sensational comeback by Lindsey Vonn - will she win a gold medal? Or will Marco Odermatt dominate the men's downhill and secure victory? You can find these and many more bets at interwetten - bet on your favorites and experience the thrill up close!
World Ski Championships with interwetten
Don't miss the chance to experience the World Ski Championships even more excitingly. With interwetten you are right in the middle of it instead of just being there!
- 11€ World Ski Championship betting credit
Register now and secure betting credit
- Exciting bets on the World Ski Championships
Bet on thrilling duels, big surprises and legendary victories
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.