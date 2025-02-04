Central Europe’s economy to grow slightly this year

Bleak prospects for Ukraine and Russia

In Russia, last year's strong growth is likely to slow to 1.8 percent this year. In Belarus, which is closely intertwined with the Kremlin, an increase of two percent is expected. Inflation has risen sharply in Russia, with high interest rates making loans unaffordable for most companies and consumers. "In addition, the Russian economy is threatened by a wave of bankruptcies among companies that can no longer service their loans," said Vasily Astrov from the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.