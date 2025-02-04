First porn app for the iPhone released in the EU

Apple cannot dictate the content of Altstore

According to the report, Apple also reviews applications that are distributed via these alternative marketplaces - which the developers of Altstore also refer to in their social media posts, in which they explain that Apple has "approved" the porn app. In reality, however, apps in third-party stores are only checked for security, Apple cannot dictate the content to the operators and the underlying EU law of the Digital Market Act (DMA) does not explicitly prohibit pornographic apps.