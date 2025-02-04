Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Crown" stoplight

Harti’s poster hung in the children’s room

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 07:18
0 Kommentare

World Championships in ski-mad Austria - it brings back fond memories. Experiences as a child, teenager or journalist - some images stay in your head forever:

  • The red-white-red striped racing suit from Schladming 1982 could still be traced today, because the poster of downhill champion Harti Weirather hung in the room for years.
  • In 1991, 21-year-old Stephan Eberharter made history with double gold in Saalbach.
  • Eleven medals for Austria in St. Anton 2001, Hannes Trinkl and Michaela Dorfmeister fulfilled their gold dreams in the downhill king discipline.
  • At the second edition of the World Championships in Schladming, Marcel Hirscher saved our gold honor. Until the slalom on the final day on February 17, 2013, Austria was without a title.

Four World Cup celebrations in Austria since the beginning of the 1980s, our national anthem was played at least once at the award ceremonies. The fans also want to sing "Land of the mountains" in Saalbach. And as often as possible - preferably today!

A medal at the start of the team competition would probably be the best motivation boost and the ideal basis for ushering in a winter skiing fairytale. After only a meagre 15 podium places in the run-up to the event, the fans have lowered their expectations, no one is expecting miracles, so the 24-strong team can go all the more aggressively for medals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Moizi
Peter Moizi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf