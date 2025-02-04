"Crown" stoplight
Harti’s poster hung in the children’s room
World Championships in ski-mad Austria - it brings back fond memories. Experiences as a child, teenager or journalist - some images stay in your head forever:
- The red-white-red striped racing suit from Schladming 1982 could still be traced today, because the poster of downhill champion Harti Weirather hung in the room for years.
- In 1991, 21-year-old Stephan Eberharter made history with double gold in Saalbach.
- Eleven medals for Austria in St. Anton 2001, Hannes Trinkl and Michaela Dorfmeister fulfilled their gold dreams in the downhill king discipline.
- At the second edition of the World Championships in Schladming, Marcel Hirscher saved our gold honor. Until the slalom on the final day on February 17, 2013, Austria was without a title.
Four World Cup celebrations in Austria since the beginning of the 1980s, our national anthem was played at least once at the award ceremonies. The fans also want to sing "Land of the mountains" in Saalbach. And as often as possible - preferably today!
A medal at the start of the team competition would probably be the best motivation boost and the ideal basis for ushering in a winter skiing fairytale. After only a meagre 15 podium places in the run-up to the event, the fans have lowered their expectations, no one is expecting miracles, so the 24-strong team can go all the more aggressively for medals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
