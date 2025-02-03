Civil defense tips
How to react to a battery fire
At the weekend, the fire of a rechargeable battery triggered a fire-fighting operation by the fire department in Saalfelden. The Salzburg Civil Protection Association has taken this as an opportunity to warn of the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries and to provide safety tips.
Defects in electronic equipment caused 91 fires with a damage volume of 7.2 million euros over the year 2023. Martin Dickenberger, Managing Director of the Salzburg State Office for Fire Prevention, estimates that around a quarter of these were caused by defective batteries or chargers. Just last weekend, there was a fire at a residential building in Saalfelden because the battery of a model vehicle caught fire. The fire department was able to extinguish it.
Fires are "difficult to extinguish"
As a result of this incident, the Salzburg Civil Protection Association provides information about potential dangers: "Lithium-ion batteries can catch fire if they are overcharged or short-circuited. This can be caused by contamination, lack of maintenance, a technical fault or an application error," the press release states. The problem for firefighters is that battery packs are "difficult to extinguish" and also produce "toxic gases". There is also a risk of explosion. Therefore, the requirements for charging, storing or disposing of the different types of batteries are high.
The Civil Protection Association lists six protective measures:
Safety tips:
- Correct storage: A battery should never be left directly in the sun or stored in the cold, for example. Store batteries in a dry and cool place and avoid extreme temperatures.
- Safe handling: Only use original chargers and do not charge batteries unattended. The normal, slower charging cycles put much less strain on the batteries than fast charging cables. Excessive charging or discharging currents are also a risk - if possible, do not charge batteries above 90% and try to avoid discharging them to below 10%.
- Regular checks: Check batteries for damage and stop using them if there are signs of swelling or overheating. Damage can be caused by dropping the device or dropping/falling over the e-bike; it does not have to be immediately apparent.
- Pay attention to the quality of the battery: Due to the high demand, cheaply produced batteries are increasingly being used. These are particularly at risk of overheating. Original parts are recommended when buying a new device or replacement batteries. Pay particular attention to quality marks (e.g. GS, CE, VdS). Special care should be taken with imported goods when buying cheap offers from the Internet.
- Patented protective bags: We recommend "battery safety bags" for storing, charging and also when transporting lithium-ion batteries. These are made of a fireproof material on the inside, such as fiberglass. A tight seal also reduces the risk of fire.
- Proper disposal: Dispose of defective or old batteries at collection points. Improper disposal leads to the release of harmful substances into the environment. Tape the terminals with adhesive tape and take the batteries to the nearest waste collection center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
