How to react to a battery fire

Fires are "difficult to extinguish"

As a result of this incident, the Salzburg Civil Protection Association provides information about potential dangers: "Lithium-ion batteries can catch fire if they are overcharged or short-circuited. This can be caused by contamination, lack of maintenance, a technical fault or an application error," the press release states. The problem for firefighters is that battery packs are "difficult to extinguish" and also produce "toxic gases". There is also a risk of explosion. Therefore, the requirements for charging, storing or disposing of the different types of batteries are high.