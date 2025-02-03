Kiev searched for him
Bomb in Moscow: pro-Russian paramilitary dead
A bomb killed a pro-Russian paramilitary in a luxury apartment complex on Monday - the man was on Ukraine's wanted list. It is still unclear who is responsible for the attack. In addition to several injured, there is another fatality.
According to Russian media, it was the organizer of a pro-Russian battalion for the Ukrainian front. Armen Sarkisian was taken to hospital after the explosion, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
A picture of the bomb victim and paramilitary is shown here:
The Russian Investigative Committee also stated that one of the injured had died, but without giving the name of the victim.
The state news agency TASS had previously reported that one of Sarkisian's security guards had been killed in the explosion. A bomb had detonated as Sarkisian and his bodyguards entered the lobby of a luxury apartment building. TASS reported that it was an assassination attempt against the paramilitary.
Ukraine has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack
Sarkisyan is accused by Ukraine of supporting Russia in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. In December, the Ukrainian secret service SBU described the man as a "crime boss" in the region, large parts of which have been controlled by Moscow since 2014. He is officially suspected of belonging to and supporting "illegal armed groups". He is said to have formed a pro-Russian military formation made up of local convicts and organized the purchase of supplies for the frontline units.
The apartment building in Moscow is located on the banks of the Moskva River, around twelve kilometers from the Kremlin. Baza, a Telegram channel with contacts to Russia's secret services, published a video showing extensive damage in the lobby of the building. Ukraine initially made no comment on the explosion. In December, Ukraine claimed responsibility for the killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov, who died in a bomb explosion outside a Moscow apartment building.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.