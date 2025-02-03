Bomb in Moscow: pro-Russian paramilitary dead

Ukraine has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack

Sarkisyan is accused by Ukraine of supporting Russia in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. In December, the Ukrainian secret service SBU described the man as a "crime boss" in the region, large parts of which have been controlled by Moscow since 2014. He is officially suspected of belonging to and supporting "illegal armed groups". He is said to have formed a pro-Russian military formation made up of local convicts and organized the purchase of supplies for the frontline units.