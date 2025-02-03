Vorteilswelt
Kiev searched for him

Bomb in Moscow: pro-Russian paramilitary dead

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 14:06

A bomb killed a pro-Russian paramilitary in a luxury apartment complex on Monday - the man was on Ukraine's wanted list. It is still unclear who is responsible for the attack. In addition to several injured, there is another fatality.

According to Russian media, it was the organizer of a pro-Russian battalion for the Ukrainian front. Armen Sarkisian was taken to hospital after the explosion, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later. 

A picture of the bomb victim and paramilitary is shown here:

The Russian Investigative Committee also stated that one of the injured had died, but without giving the name of the victim.

The state news agency TASS had previously reported that one of Sarkisian's security guards had been killed in the explosion. A bomb had detonated as Sarkisian and his bodyguards entered the lobby of a luxury apartment building. TASS reported that it was an assassination attempt against the paramilitary.

(Bild: APA/Investigative Committee of Moscow)
(Bild: APA/Investigative Committee of Moscow)
(Bild: APA/Associated Press)
(Bild: APA/Associated Press)
(Bild: APA/AFP)
(Bild: APA/AFP)

Ukraine has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack
Sarkisyan is accused by Ukraine of supporting Russia in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. In December, the Ukrainian secret service SBU described the man as a "crime boss" in the region, large parts of which have been controlled by Moscow since 2014. He is officially suspected of belonging to and supporting "illegal armed groups". He is said to have formed a pro-Russian military formation made up of local convicts and organized the purchase of supplies for the frontline units.

The apartment building in Moscow is located on the banks of the Moskva River, around twelve kilometers from the Kremlin. Baza, a Telegram channel with contacts to Russia's secret services, published a video showing extensive damage in the lobby of the building. Ukraine initially made no comment on the explosion. In December, Ukraine claimed responsibility for the killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov, who died in a bomb explosion outside a Moscow apartment building.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

