Musk showed the way
Zuckerberg wants to move company headquarters to Texas
In the United States, Facebook parent company Meta apparently wants to move its headquarters from Delaware to Texas or another US state. This was reported by the "Wall Street Journal" (WSJ) on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The social media giant has already spoken to Texas officials about the possible changes, the newspaper wrote.
Meta denies relocation plans
The talks were held before US President Donald Trump officially took office, the WSJ added. A Meta spokesman said the company had no plans to move its headquarters out of Menlo Park, California, but declined Reuters' request for comment on a possible re-establishment of the company.
Meta's potential move would follow a path already taken by Elon Musk with his companies Tesla and SpaceX. However, Musk left Delaware after a court in the US state ordered him to forgo his 56 billion dollar (currently 53.88 billion euros) pay package.
Many US companies believe that Texas offers them a more favorable legal and regulatory environment, particularly in areas such as taxation and corporate governance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.