Sexy Grammy looks

Swift sent a frivolous message to her Travis

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 08:28

Admittedly, in view of the nude scandal involving Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori, it was almost difficult for the stars to attract attention on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. But one managed to do it anyway: Taylor Swift! She had a pretty frivolous accessory with her that evening ...

0 Kommentare

Although the singer attended the music awards ceremony in Los Angeles without her heartthrob, she still managed to attract everyone's attention. This was not least due to her figure-hugging Vivienne Westwood dress, which shone on the red carpet in fiery red, the color of Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift also combined the sexy look with a rather spicy accessory with a frivolous message to her loved one. The chart-topping singer, who missed out on this year's Grammys, wrapped a 60-carat ruby necklace around her thigh.

Taylor Swift wore a red dress by Vivienne Westwood. (Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift wore a red dress by Vivienne Westwood.
(Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
And a ruby necklace with a "T" pendant on her thigh. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
And a ruby necklace with a "T" pendant on her thigh.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)

And on this piece of jewelry, made especially for her by Lorraine Schwartz, a "T" dangled clearly visible. And the fans were certain: this letter does not stand for Taylor, but rather for Travis! "No more initial on a chain around her neck, but an initial around her thigh," wrote one of the singer's followers, referring to a line from her hit song "Call It What You Want".

Carpenter in a glamorous look
Sabrina Carpenter, on the other hand, made an absolutely glamorous appearance on the red carpet at the Grammys. The singer, who later picked up one of the coveted awards, arrived in a light blue silk dress by JW Anderson with feather trim at the hem and hips. 

But the look was a particular hit from behind: a long diamond necklace dangled seductively from Carpenter's bare back.

Sabrina Carpenter (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
Sabrina Carpenter
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
Sabrina Carpenter's look was also a hit from behind. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Neilson Barnard)
Sabrina Carpenter's look was also a hit from behind.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Neilson Barnard)

Deep insights and sexy curves
In contrast, singers Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo opted for classic black and deep insights. While Miley showed off her slim tummy in a leather dress with a wrap-around look, her colleague showed off her cleavage in a sexy cut-out dress.

And Willow Smith came in a saucy bra and panties look, which she combined with a black coat and jewelry from Messika.

Miley Cyrus (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Miley Cyrus
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Olivia Rodrigo (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Olivia Rodrigo
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Willow Smith (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Willow Smith
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)

Cardi B packed her hourglass figure into a golden dress with an XXL décolleté and feather train. Shakira, on the other hand, opted for an Etro creation in orange and black with a glittering lace skirt.

And Beyoncé, who won two iconic Grammys, looked simply fantastic in her dress by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Cardi B (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Cardi B
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Shakira (Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Shakira
(Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé (Bild: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé
(Bild: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Eye-catcher guaranteed!
Finally, Lady Gaga exuded a touch of gothic chic on the Grammys red carpet. The singer wore a black gown by Samuel Lewis and attracted attention with her blonde eyebrows. 

The only more extravagant look was that of Grammy winner Chappell Roan, whose feathered hat, ballerina dress and gloves with extra-long nails were a real highlight on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Lady Gaga
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Chappell Roan (Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Chappell Roan
(Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Paris Hilton opted for a touch of transparency and, like Heidi Klum, lots of glitter. Chrissy Teigen didn't show quite as much in her dress as Bianca Censori, but was still an eye-catcher on the red carpet!

Paris Hilton (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
Paris Hilton
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
Heidi Klum (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Heidi Klum
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Chrissy Teigen (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Chrissy Teigen
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)

Double the joy for Beyoncé
The Grammys were awarded on Monday night in Los Angeles. Among the winners of the evening was Beyoncé, who not only became the first black woman to win a Grammy for a country album, but was also honored in the "Album of the Year" category.

Chappell Roan was named "Newcomer of the Year". Kendrick Lamar was honored with the Grammys for "Best Song" and "Best Recording of the Year".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

