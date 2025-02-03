Grammys overshadowed
Nude scandal surrounding Kanye West and his Bianca!
The evening should have been all about Beyoncé Knowles. She is the first black woman to win the Grammy for Best Country Album of the Year and also won the Grammy for Best Album of the Year. However, the show was overshadowed by a crazy nude scandal caused by Kanye West and Bianca Censori!
The rapper and his wife appeared on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. At first, the 30-year-old Australian was still wrapped up in a black coat. But she quickly dropped it.
Censori without bra and panties
What was then revealed underneath left the Grammy guests speechless. Because Censori was basically wearing nothing at all - just a see-through, skin-colored mesh dress and no panties or bra underneath!
It's no longer a secret that Censori has been reluctant to cover up her plump curves since her wedding to Kanye West in 2022. However, an appearance like this caused a huge scandal at THE music award of the year.
Thrown out of the hall?
In the end, the rapper and his naked shadow no longer appeared in the hall. Instead, they were spotted before the gala began, getting into a silver car accompanied by security men. The Grammy Award organizers would not comment on whether they had been banned from the hall and escorted out. What is certain, however, is that West had an invitation because he was nominated (and lost) for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Donna $sign.
According to a New York Post insider, Kanye had planned from the outset to leave after walking the red carpet: "He just wanted to recreate the cover of his last year's album 'Vultures 1'." On this one, Censori can also be seen naked and wearing only boots with his back to the camera.
While the world was shocked by the 30-year-old's shameless appearance, the rapper was proud of her look. He posted a whole collage of her and himself on his Instagram and wrote: "Love Story!"
Double award blessing for Beyoncé
Without any naked interruption, Beyoncé finally received her two music awards for "Cowboy Carter", which includes the single "Texas Hold 'Em". Taylor Swift presented the music icon with the award for Best Contry Album on stage. Beyoncé beat Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves, who had already won twice in this category.
Previous winners for best country album include Johnny Cash, Shania Twain and Taylor Swift.
She also won the Grammy for Best Album of the Year for the first time. This category is considered one of the four royal categories at the Grammys. With 32 awards and 99 nominations over the course of her career, Beyoncé is the record holder at the Grammys.
Chappell Roan Best Newcomer
Singer and songwriter Chappell Roan won Best New Artist of the Year. The 26-year-old had landed worldwide hits with her debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" and her songs "Hot to Go!", "Good Luck, Babe!" and "Pink Pony Club".
In her acceptance speech, Roan called on record companies to pay young artists better and guarantee them health insurance. "Labels! We got you, but do you take care of us?" ("We got you, but do you got us?"), asked Roan.
Prizes also for Carpenter and Zimmer
Shooting star Sabrina Carpenter, film composer Hans Zimmer and US President Jimmy Carter, who died at the end of December, were among the first Grammy winners of the year.
Carpenter received the music award for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Remix Recording for "Espresso". Hans Zimmer received a Grammy for best music for visual media such as films and TV series for his work on the second part of the blockbuster "Dune". Jimmy Carter received the Grammy for best audio book of the year.
The former president, who died at the end of December, recorded his Bible lesson "Last Sundays in Plains" himself. American roots artist Sierra Ferrell was awarded four Grammys straight away.
Victims of the Los Angeles fires honored
In many moments, the Grammy producers also remembered the victims of the forest fires in Los Angeles. During the TV gala, affected local retailers were given free advertising time on US television. This included a small clothing label, for example. The commercial for a flower store also featured singer Doja Cat.
To kick off the show, the band Dawes performed the song "I Love L.A." by Randy Newman with John Legend and Sheryl Crow, among others. Musician Billie Eilish also said after the performance of her song "Birds of a Feather": "I love L.A.". QR codes for collecting donations were displayed during the show.
No prize for RSO Vienna
There was no prize for the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, which was nominated for best orchestral performance. The ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra under conductor Marin Alsop ultimately lost out to Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic with a recording of John Adams works.
Nevertheless, there were awards at the Grammys with red-white-red participation: a recording by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra under Vorarlberg-born Manfred Honeck earned the duo Mark Donahue and John Newton the prize for best sound engineers in the classical field. Elaine Martone, who was responsible for four recordings by Franz Welser-Möst and his Cleveland Orchestra, was named Best Classical Producer.
