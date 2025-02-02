Mega trade fixed: Doncic from Dallas to the Lakers

Markieff Morris is also moving to the Lakers. Dallas gets Max Christie as well as Davis in return and can select a player in the first round of the 2029 draft instead of the Lakers. According to reports, fitness problems with Doncic prompted the Mavs to make the trade. However, the 31-year-old Davis is also very injury-prone and significantly older than Doncic. A third franchise, the Utah Jazz, is also involved in the trade. The team receives Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and other players in the draft.