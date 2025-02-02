NBA
Mega trade fixed: Doncic from Dallas to the Lakers
A surprising player swap is causing a stir in the NBA. Basketball superstar Luka Doncic is moving from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers with former champion LeBron James. The German Maximilian Kleber is also coming to California as part of the deal. In return, Anthony Davis is moving to the Mavs.
The clubs confirmed the signings on Sunday. The deal was rated in the US media as one of the most sensational transfers in NBA history.
The Slovenian Doncic is only 25 years old and led the Texans to the NBA finals last season. Neither he nor Davis were involved in the plans beforehand, according to insiders. According to ESPN, Lakers superstar LeBron James only found out about the trade after the win against the New York Knicks on Saturday night. On X, he denied rumors that he was "frustrated" with Davis.
Markieff Morris is also moving to the Lakers. Dallas gets Max Christie as well as Davis in return and can select a player in the first round of the 2029 draft instead of the Lakers. According to reports, fitness problems with Doncic prompted the Mavs to make the trade. However, the 31-year-old Davis is also very injury-prone and significantly older than Doncic. A third franchise, the Utah Jazz, is also involved in the trade. The team receives Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and other players in the draft.
