Handball
Denmark wins fourth World Championship gold in a row
Denmark's handball players have impressively confirmed their status as the best team in the world and won their fourth World Championship title in a row. The all-powerful team led by world handball player Mathias Gidsel won the emotional and tumultuous final against Croatia 32:26 (16:12) on Sunday and is now unbeaten in 37 World Championship games.
France had previously secured the bronze medal by beating Portugal 35:34 (19:17).
With a success in front of around 13,300 spectators, the Danish serial winners prevented a Hollywood-like end to Domagoj Duvnjak's career in the Croatian national team. The former world handball player had announced before the tournament that he would end his international career and only play for THW Kiel in future.
Thousands of Croatians had traveled especially for the farewell game of their national hero and turned the arena into a heated handball temple, but he was denied a golden farewell.
Aggressive duels and a red card
The heated atmosphere carried over from the stands to the court. The Croatian players were extremely aggressive in tackles and sometimes stopped their opponents in violation of the rules. On several occasions, there were riots on the pitch with players pushing each other around. Croatia's Marko Mamic was shown a red card after just 20 minutes.
The Scandinavians were impressed by the toughness and made an unusual number of mistakes. The star ensemble could only rely on Emil Nielsen in goal throughout. Thanks to his saves, the favorites pulled four goals clear at the end of the first half.
As in the semi-final against Portugal, Denmark went into turbo mode after the break and pulled away to seven goals. World handball player Mathias Gidsel, ultimately the best scorer with ten goals, was better in the game and danced effortlessly through the defensive ranks. All in all, the Croatians' speed game did not work well.
Danes unchallenged in the finish
The game was decided after 35 minutes. The underdogs, who were aiming for their second World Cup title since 2003, ran out of steam and Denmark strolled effortlessly to the title. Particularly bitter for the competition: no opponent came close to causing the Scandinavian superiority any problems at this World Cup.
Gold contenders France had previously consoled themselves with bronze and Portugal's run of success was halted shortly before the coronation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
