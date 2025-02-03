The judiciary keeps photo of suspect “secret”

Still on the run

Almost three weeks later, the shooter is still on the run. The perpetrator is described as slim, between 50 and 60 years old, around 1.75 meters tall and bald. There is even a photo of the suspect taken from a customer card. However, the fact that this picture is run through a computer system, as in American TV crime dramas, and the perpetrator identified immediately, does not work in reality. The suspect's face would only appear in the domestic criminal database if the perpetrator was already known to the authorities.