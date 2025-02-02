Alexandrova wins Linz – but no handshake

Alexandrova dictated the action in the first set, partly because Jastremska made too many mistakes. At 3:0 in the second set, everything pointed to a quick decision before the Ukrainian suddenly shone with numerous winners and strong serves. With nine games in a row, she seemed to be pulling the teeth out of her opponent, but the match took another turn in the third set with Jastremska leading 3-0. Alexandrova brought almost everything back and Jastremska acted too risky and impatient at times. Many mistakes crept back into her game. The Russian's break to 6:5 was decisive, as she only converted her fifth match point.